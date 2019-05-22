Richland County man charged with inflicting great bodily injury to 8-month-old

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Nicholas Rashawn Knapper, 26, is facing charges in connection with the infliction of great bodily injuries to an 8-month-old boy.
On May 15 Richland County Sheriff’s investigators were dispatched to an area hospital after the child was admitted into the intensive care unit with trauma to the head and internal injuries.
27-year-old Ashley Kingston, Knapper's girlfriend, told investigators that the child’s behavior changed suddenly at the beginning of May. After the child’s pediatrician examined him, the infant was rushed to the hospital for further treatment.
As the investigation continued, it was revealed that the child spent the majority of his time with his father, Knapper, who is unemployed and stayed at home with the infant as the mother worked.
Physicians determined the infant’s injuries, which include paralysis to the left side of his body, permanent brain injuries and a fractured leg, were caused by shaking, blunt force and/or twisting and pulling.
Knapper, 26, was taken into custody on Monday, May 20th. Kingston was taken into custody today.
Both are facing obstruction of justice charges after Knapper instructed Kingston to erase his cell phone.
Both are being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
