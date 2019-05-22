RCSD investigates shooting in Blythewood

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies in Richland County are now looking into a shooting that took place early Wednesday morning in Blythewood.
According to officials, the incident happened around 12:30 a.m. on Pinelope Lane. Investigators found one person who suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body.
RCSD has not released a description of a suspect at this time.
If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
