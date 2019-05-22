National group says don’t punish those living with chronic pain in fight against opioid addiction

“The Attorney General fully supports the proper medical use of opioids and understands that they are necessary for many patients suffering from chronic pain and other conditions. He has never said we should ban opioids altogether or prevent people who truly need them from being able to get them. He is against the misuse and abuse of opioids, addicts who go to multiple doctors to get them, doctors who operate pill mills that provide prescriptions for patients who don’t have a legitimate need for them, and pharmaceutical companies that have unfairly marketed opioids and misrepresented the risk of addiction they pose.”