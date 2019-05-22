Man identified in connection with armed robbery of Lexington pharmacy

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is searching for 18-year-old Shemar Payne.
Officials said Payne is connected to an armed robbery that took place in Lexington on May 2. Early that morning, investigators said Payne went into the CVS Pharmacy located on the 5600 block of Sunset Boulevard, showed a handgun to an employee, and handed the employee a note demanding a list of prescription medications. Shortly after that, he took several cell phones that belonged to store employees before leaving the scene.
Officers were able to find the employees’ phones near the scene. They also found the white Kia Optima used to leave the scene in Columbia. Officials said the car was stolen before being used during the robbery.
Officials with the Lexington Police Department said Payne has five outstanding warrants for Payne including armed robbery, unlawful carry of a handgun, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and two counts of kidnapping.
If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
