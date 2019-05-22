A lethal kiss for your beloved pet; vet warns of dangers of kissing bugs ahead of summer heat

Kissing bugs are nocturnal. They hide during the day and come out at night. They’re known as “bloodsuckers” and get their infamous name from the way they bite – generally around the mouth and eyes. Dr. Spilker said they generally hide in holes or cracks in walls, or under mattresses if they’ve gotten inside your home. They can also be outdoors under piles of mulch or leaves. He recommends checking over your animals if they go outside before they come in to make sure they’re not bringing the bugs in with them. It might also help to spray with insecticide on the exterior perimeter of your home, he said.