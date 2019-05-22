Investigation underway after 2 found dead in Camden

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - The Camden Police Department has launched an investigation after two people were found dead in Camden Wednesday.
Camden Police Chief Joe Floyd says evidence at this point indicates a possible murder-suicide incident.
Authorities received a call regarding shots fired at the 300 block of Diceys Ford Road just before noon. Officers arrived and found the bodies of two victims.
Police say a woman and man’s bodies were found.
The Coroner of Kershaw County has identified the victims as Josephine Barton and Kovac Bynum.
According to the Camden Police Chief they were estranged husband and wife.
Officials say the home is owned by the wife’s mother.
According to Floyd, a witness told police the male victim fired some shots outside as well as inside the house.
Camden Elementary was on lockout for about 45 minutes as officers searched the area. The lockout has since been lifted.
Officials with the Camden Police Department are leading the investigation, but SLED is also assisting.
Police say they have no information that indicates anyone else was involved.
