Fort Jackson civilian employee dies during prescribed burn operation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Fort Jackson civilian employee has died as a result of a prescribed burn operation in a post-training area
According to officials, the incident took place shortly after 12 p.m.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family members and teammates of the deceased. We are providing every comfort and assistance that we can to all involved," said U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr.
The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
An investigation into the incident is being conducted.
