Former Benedict College Campus Officer arrested on forgery charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested Clarence Adamson on forgery charges.
The former Benedict College police officer turned himself in May 22 and is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
Earlier this month, Adamson turned in a forged document stating he paid the judgement in full in order to obtain a job with the campus police. The document stated that he transferred money recently to the plaintiff in the case to satisfy the judgement.
Adamson resigned from his position at Benedict College earlier this month. He is now required to pay a judgement against him of $4,835.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.