COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re still tracking some of the hottest weather of the season for your holiday weekend. Alert Days are posted from Saturday through Monday.
FIRST ALERT: Tracking temps near 100 degrees for your holiday weekend!
- Saturday, Sunday and Monday are Alert Days for the intense heat.
- We’re expecting high temperatures in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees through your Memorial Day Weekend, so start planning ahead!
- Ahead of the weekend, expect hot and humid conditions with highs in the low 90s on Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 90s for Friday.
- Rain chances will remain low over the next several days.
- Temperatures are expected in the mid to upper 90s next week. Some areas could hit the triple digits, too.
As we move through your Wednesday night, expect partly cloudy skies. An isolated shower or storm could develop. We’ll watch First Alert Radar for you. Low temperatures will be in the lower 70s.
Get ready for another hot one on your Thursday as high pressure continues to control our forecast here in the Midlands. Highs will be in the low 90s. We’ll see partly cloudy skies.
On Friday, high temperatures will rebound into the upper 90s under partly cloudy skies.
Alert Days are posted for Saturday, Sunday and Monday because of the intense heat. We’re expecting high temperatures in the upper 90s to near 100, and because of the humidity, it will likely feel much hotter (100 or higher heat index). It’s also a holiday weekend, so a lot of us will be outdoors in the heat. So, plan ahead. We’ll keep an eye on the forecast for you.
Next week, gear up for even more intense heat. We’re expecting highs in the upper 90s early in the week. A few showers could develop late next week.
Pollen Count: (Grasses, Hickory, Oak)
Thursday: Moderate
Friday: Moderate
Saturday: Moderate to High
Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers Possible (20%). Warm. Low temperatures in the lower 70s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy and Hot. Highs in the low 90s.
Friday: Mostly Sunny. Heat Continues. Highs in the upper 90s.
Alert Day Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Hot and Humid. Highs in the upper 90s to near 100.
Alert Day Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Hot and Humid. Highs in the upper 90s to near 100.
Alert Day Monday (Memorial Day): Partly Cloudy. Hot and Humid. Highs in the upper 90s to near 100.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Hot and Humid. Highs in the upper 90s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Hot and Humid. Highs in the upper 90s.
