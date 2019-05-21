1 rescued from Columbia hotel fire, crews say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia fire crews are on the scene of a 2-alarm fire at the La Quinta Inn off of Horseshoe Drive near Two Notch Road.
One victim had to be rescued from the third floor as multiple ladders attended to the fire. There was heavy fire in rear of the motel extending up all floors.
Fire officals say there were about 37 occupied rooms at the time of the fire. There are 99 rooms total in the motel.
The fire department tweeted video of the rescue of the occupant from the third floor.
Bobby Mouzon, a guest at La Quinta Inn says he and his wife were inside the building during the fire.
“We were actually in our room and the alarm went off. We didn’t thought anything of it, because it stopped. It went off again. And it stopped. The third time, I said ‘we better go outside and see what’s going on. We came out and once we came outside we saw the smoke coming down from the roof and up on the third floor. I figured we were going to be able to dash back in and once I saw how bad it was, I wanted to run back in and get my phone and computer. Material things, you can replace them, but you can't replace life," Mouzon said.
We also spoke with several people who witnessed the fire.
Keara Gleaton-saw La Quinta Fire: “You know how you could see like a barbecue grill and you see smoke so we saw smoke. And we was like, ‘wait a minute, they don’t have no grill over here.’ So we was like, we told our manager, ‘go over there and see what’s smoking so then, it was fire, so I climbed up there too and I looked over and it was smoke, witness Keara Gleaton said.
“We saw that the AC unit was actually on fire. We called 911,” said witness Kacie Turner said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.