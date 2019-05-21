Parents upset after Kershaw Co. school district shuffles around elementary school principals

“These moves will help us best match the skills and talents of our principals with the needs of our schools,” said KCSD Superintendent Robbins. “Having a new leadership perspective will be beneficial for these schools as we continue our focus on academic achievement and improvement. These persons will be making their physical moves after this school year is over, and I appreciate the help of all to make these transitions seamless,” said Robbins. “I know that sometimes change can be difficult, but I have confidence in all of these principals and look forward to a successful 2019-20 school year.”