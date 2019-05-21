FIRST ALERT: Triple Digit Heat for the Holiday Weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The hottest weather of the year moves in just in time for the holiday weekend. Alert Days are posted from Saturday through Monday due to the heat and humidity expected.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· We’re tracking the hottest weather of the year so far
· Saturday, Sunday and Monday are Alert Days for the heat and humidity
· We’re expecting high temperatures in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees through your Memorial Day
· Highs today around 90 with a few showers and storms this afternoon/evening (30%)
· Low 90s for your Thursday with a 20% chance for a shower during the afternoon/evening
First Alert Weather Story:
We’ll see a few more clouds today with a better chance for an isolated downpour or thunderstorm this afternoon and evening. Rain chances are around 30%. Highs will be around 90. No weather issues as we go into the night tonight but it will be mild with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.
For Thursday, we’re looking at sunshine and passing clouds with highs getting into the low 90s. However, it will start to feel more humid. Watch for a shower or storm during the afternoon/evening (20%)
As we go into Friday we’ll see high temperatures get into the mid to upper 90s under partly cloudy skies.
Alert Days are posted for Saturday, Sunday and Monday because of the heat. We’re expecting high temperatures in the upper 90s to near 100, and because of the humidity, it will likely feel much hotter (100-103 heat index).
Today: Sunshine with a few more clouds this afternoon. A scattered downpour or storms this afternoon/evening (30%). Highs around 90.
Tonight: A few passing clouds. Another mild night with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.
Thursday: Getting more humid with highs in the low 90s. Sun and passing clouds. An isolated PM shower/downpour (20%)
Friday: Getting much hotter and humid with highs in the upper 90s. More sunshine too!
Alert Day Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with highs around 100. Feeling like the low 100s with the humidity.
Alert Day Sunday: Mostly sunny skies with highs around 100. Feeling like the low 100s with the humidity.
Alert Day Monday (Memorial Day): A few more clouds with highs in the upper 90s to around 100. Staying humid.
Tuesday: Sunshine and clouds with highs in the upper 90s. A 20% chance for a shower/downpour.
