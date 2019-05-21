Family For Life: Cheyenne Nicole

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In tonight’s Family For Life, we’re introducing you to Cheyenne Nicole.
This teenager keeps it real in all the best ways. If you’ve ever thought about adopting a teen but had doubts Cheyenne’s story will open your heart to giving it more thought.
“I love skating it’s my passion,” Cheyenne said as soon as rolled into the rink.
The Skateland crew has a sweet surprise for her because skates are too small.
Skating has always been her safe place. A place where she can let her guard down and dream.
“I want to stand up for what is right, I want to tell my story, I want people to know that...hey look I know what you’re going through,” Cheyenne said.
And she’s been through a lot. For a long time, she wanted to hurt her mom and dad as much as they hurt her.
But then she realized, "why would I be that same exact person that those people were to me."
She decided to do better. Be better.
“I learned, that hey I’m strong,” she said.
“I don’t do drugs, I don’t drink,” she continued. “My mom had me when she was 18, and she had my brother when she was 19 but I’m 17 and I’m not pregnant yet, I don’t have a kid.”
While living in her group home Cheyenne has learned the value of respect.
“I feel like a queen, like on the top of the world,” Cheyenne said.
There have been stumbles along the way. “I get disrespectful sometimes yes I did because I feel like I’m not good enough for nobody, I feel like nobody wants me," she said.
But now she’s making As and Bs and has become very independent but at 17 years old, she doesn’t want to age out of the system all alone.
“I’m not ready to be on my own, I do want to be on my own someday but I would like to have a family that I can call mom and dad because you know I deserve that,” Cheyenne said.“At the end of the day sometimes I still cry because I want my mom and I want her to change but I realize that I don’t need her because I’m better off without her I’m doing so much better without her."
She hoping, actually praying, someone will give her and other teenagers like her, a second chance.
“Newsflash we’re not perfect. Why do you think Jesus died on the cross for our sins. Because he loves us and he knows we’re going to mess up and every child messes up. You messed up when you were a teenager. Help another teenager because you know what it’s like to mess up and every teenager deserves a loving home," she said.
Maybe as a part of her public speaking Cheyenne should consider also becoming a preacher.
“ You can’t take none of the stuff with you so do something with it, so you have an extra bedroom adopt a kid. you know why because you can take the kid with you, you can get blessings in heaven if you take a kid in." Cheyenne said.“We need somebody to say hey we love you, I love you, I know that you did this but I love you for who you are I love you, that’s what we need, that’s what I want."
Cheyenne is very organized, has a strong faith and loves country music, which they played for her at the rink.
She has a 6-year-old sister she adores, who has already been adopted, so the goal is for the girls to be able to stay in touch.
If you have a heartfelt calling to give a teenager a loving home call 1-(888)-828-3555.
