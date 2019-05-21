Brand hired as new Irmo football coach

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - Aaron Brand will take over as the new head football coach at Irmo.
Brand previously coached at Vance High School in Charlotte, N.C. There,Brand led the Cougars to 10 wins or more in each of the last three seasons. In five seasons, Brand put together a 55-17 record.
Brand led Vance to last season’s Class 4AA state championship game where the Cougars were defeated by Wake Forest 9-7.
Brand has also previously coached at Mallard Creek, Independence, West Charlotte, West Mecklenburg, and Emory and Henry College.
Brand takes over for Reggie Kennedy, who will now head to Manning to take over as their head football coach and athletics director.
The Yellow Jackets were 5-5 last season under Kennedy.
