18-year-old struck, killed in vehicle collision in Gilbert

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner’s Office has identifed the man who was struck by a vehicle and died late Saturday night.
Coroner Margaret Fisher says Damarj Torrel Morris, 18, of Lexington, was on Broad Street in Gilbert when he was struck by a vehicle around 10 p.m. on May 18.
Torrel was pronounced dead at the scene due to his injuries. The driver of the vehicle, who was not injured, stopped at the scene to render aid.
On May 25, the coroner’s office said the results of Morris’s toxicology report confirmed that he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of his death. The driver of the vehicle was not impaired. No foul play was involved in Mr. Morris’s death.
The incident was also investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.