SCDNR will give courtesy boat inspections in preparation for Memorial Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division will be holding courtesy boat inspections at public boat landings across the state as Memorial Day approaches.
SCDNR officers will perform quick and thorough boat inspections to guarantee that boat owners and users have the required safety equipment and proper boat and motor registration. Anyone who is not in compliance with safety regulations or registration requirements will not be ticketed during these complimentary inspections. Instead, they will be given the chance to fix the issues before launching the boat.
Courtesy boat inspections will be given at the sites listed below:
