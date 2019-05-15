Is your sunscreen harming your skin? New study says it might be

"I’ve heard of patients – actually I had one yesterday - that said her sister was making some homemade sunscreen...I don’t think its as helpful as they think it is. A lot of these recipes do contain zinc oxide which is in commercial sunscreen ingredients – the problem is it hasn’t been tested, you don’t know how much is in it or if you are distributing it evenly in your homemade products like they do in commercial grade ones. So I’m very skeptical on that. "