LOOK HERE: Richland One, Richland Two, Sumter joins list of SC school districts closing for Wednesday’s teacher rally

Teachers social media comments about rally
By WIS News 10 Staff | April 29, 2019 at 3:39 PM EDT - Updated September 3 at 10:29 PM

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A number of school districts will be closed due to the teacher rally scheduled for Wednesday, May 1 at 9 a.m., happening in downtown Columbia at the South Carolina Statehouse.

WIS will livestream the entire event online and on the WIS News 10 Facebook page beginning at 9 a.m.

[ LOOK: Here's what you need to know about the SC for Ed Teacher's Rally in Columbia at the SC statehouse ]

Those schools within the state, including school districts in the Midlands, are:

[ MORE: SC Superintendent of Education: 'I cannot support teachers walking out on their obligations’ to attend rally ]

SC Superintendent of Education: 'I cannot support teachers walking out on their obligations’ to attend rally

Lexington-Richland School District 5 released a statement about their closure, saying:

As reported by multiple media outlets, several districts considered closures due to a teacher rally at the statehouse on May 1. Offices, including the district office, will remain open on May 1.
Lexington-Richland School District 5

Richland One also released a statement, saying:

It is our responsibility to ensure that our students are safe and well supervised,” said Richland One Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon. “We have looked at the number of leave requests submitted across the district and determined that we would not have enough substitute teachers and staff members to cover all of those classrooms.
Richland One Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon

Although classes are canceled for Richland One students, the district’s Student Nutrition Services staff will serve lunch at the following sites from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Any Richland One student can get a free meal at any of the sites.

  • Elementary Schools – Arden, Bradley, Brockman, Burton-Pack, Carver-Lyon, Caughman Road, Gadsden, Greenview, Hopkins, Hyatt Park, A.C. Moore, South Kilbourne, Edward E. Taylor, John P. Thomas, Watkins-Nance and Webber
  • Middle School – St. Andrews
  • High Schools – A.C. Flora, C.A. Johnson, Eau Claire and Lower Richland

All extended-day programs, including comprehensive remediation, 21st Century, child care and athletic tutorial programs, are canceled for Wednesday. Students and parents should check with their respective schools regarding athletics practices and other extracurricular activities.

Richland Two posted their statement to social media:

All schools and offices in Richland School District Two will be closed for all students and staff on Wednesday, May 1,...

Posted by Richland School District Two on Tuesday, April 30, 2019

We will update as more schools issue closures - check back for more updates.

LIVE: Judi Gatson is in our digital studios talking with Lisa Ellis and Nicole Walker with SC for Ed to talk about Wednesday's teachers rally. MORE INFO >>> http://bit.ly/2vpkW9U

Posted by WIS TV on Monday, April 29, 2019

Here’s what you need to know:

(Source: SC for Ed)
(Source: SC for Ed)
(Source: SC for Ed)
(Source: SC for Ed)
(Source: SC for Ed)
(Source: SC for Ed)

Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.