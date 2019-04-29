LOOK HERE: Richland One, Richland Two, Sumter joins list of SC school districts closing for Wednesday’s teacher rally

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A number of school districts will be closed due to the teacher rally scheduled for Wednesday, May 1 at 9 a.m., happening in downtown Columbia at the South Carolina Statehouse.
Those schools within the state, including school districts in the Midlands, are:
Lexington-Richland School District 5 released a statement about their closure, saying:
Richland One also released a statement, saying:
Although classes are canceled for Richland One students, the district’s Student Nutrition Services staff will serve lunch at the following sites from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Any Richland One student can get a free meal at any of the sites.
- Elementary Schools – Arden, Bradley, Brockman, Burton-Pack, Carver-Lyon, Caughman Road, Gadsden, Greenview, Hopkins, Hyatt Park, A.C. Moore, South Kilbourne, Edward E. Taylor, John P. Thomas, Watkins-Nance and Webber
- Middle School – St. Andrews
- High Schools – A.C. Flora, C.A. Johnson, Eau Claire and Lower Richland
All extended-day programs, including comprehensive remediation, 21st Century, child care and athletic tutorial programs, are canceled for Wednesday. Students and parents should check with their respective schools regarding athletics practices and other extracurricular activities.
Richland Two posted their statement to social media:
Here’s what you need to know:
