Alicia Barnes

Alicia joined the WIS News 10 team in May 2019 as an anchor/ reporter. You can catch her at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. anchoring Weekend Newscasts. Alicia is excited and honored to join the #1 News Team in the Midlands.
Alicia started her news career as an intern at WLNS-TV in Lansing, Michigan. She also worked as a freelance reporter for WKBD-TV in Detroit while juggling a full-time pharmaceutical sales career and earning her MBA from Wayne State University.
After living in Michigan, Alicia relocated back to her hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. While in Atlanta, Alicia was a general assignment reporter for the NBC Affiliate, WXIA-TV and a freelance reporter for FOX 5.
Alicia has covered some of Georgia’s worst natural disasters. She has reported “Live” for CNN, MSNBC, and The Weather Channel while at 11 Alive News.
After her time in Atlanta, Alicia joined NBC 7 - KNSD and the CW affiliate KSWB-TV in San Diego, California as the Weekend Anchor. In the January 2007 Platinum Awards Issue of 944 Magazine, Alicia was voted San Diego’s Favorite Female Newscaster.
Prior to joining the WIS News Team, Alicia served as the primary Anchor from 2008-2018 at ABC Columbia. She’s covered huge stories in the Midlands that made national news such as the 2015 floods, the Confederate flag coming down at the State House, and the Charleston church shootings.
Alicia was honored in 2016 to win an EMMA for Excellence in My Market in the category of “Anchor-News” from the Southeastern National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. Alicia also
received an honorable mention for anchoring weather SC flood coverage in 2016.
Alicia is a graduate of Clemson University where she pledged Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. During her senior year at Clemson, Alicia made Homecoming Court representing her sorority in Death Valley.
Alicia has become an active member of the community and served as one of five judges for the 2012 Miss South Carolina Pageant. She has also held numerous board positions for several organizations.
In 2012, 2014, 2016 & 2019 Alicia was featured on the cover of Columbia Living Magazine. She was also featured in the June 2012 issue of Columbia Metropolitan Magazine. Alicia was named one of the “50 Most Beautiful People” in Atlanta’s Jezebel Magazine in 2003.
Alicia held the 2004 crown as “Atlanta’s Best Diva” after participating in a Macy’s charity fashion show which raised thousands of dollars for the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.
Before leaving Atlanta in 2005, Alicia was presented an Outstanding Georgia Citizen’s Award by the Secretary of State for being a Goodwill Ambassador.
She says her proudest moment was serving as a Torchbearer, carrying the Olympic flame through her hometown of Atlanta, Georgia for the 2004 Athens Olympic Games. That year, Alicia was also honored by her high school Alma Mater, and given the St. Pius X Catholic High School Distinguished Alumni Award. Alicia served as the commencement speaker for the 2004 graduating class.
Alicia took a year off to be a stay at home mom. The day Alicia retired from television, the Columbia City Council voted March 8, 2018 “Alicia Barnes Day” in the city of Columbia, South Carolina. Mayor Steve Benjamin surprised Alicia LIVE on TV to present the proclamation.
Alicia has two kids under two years old, and an amazing husband. They love the water and you can usually catch them on Lake Murray enjoying the beautiful weather in the Midlands.