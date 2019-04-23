Family of 7-year-old killed in Newberry shooting paints different picture of suspect

NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC (WIS) - A 7-year-old has died in the hospital following a weekend shooting. Tuesday, the man deputies say shot him went back in front of the judge.
X’Zavier Davis has been officially charged with murder in the death of Iven Caldwell.
Deputies say Davis shot into a car full of kids, some of which were his own, after a domestic dispute at his home on Cherry Lane. A bullet hit 7-year-old Iven and his mom. Family members say Davis is a good guy, and don’t hold hatred towards him, but they believe Davis made a very poor choice in that moment.
Although the family of Iven Caldwell and X’Zavier Davis, might have a different idea of the events that left a mother shot and a 7-year-old dead, Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster says one action took place that has led to a permanent change.
“Fired numerous rounds into a car. Containing small children, two of which were his biological children, striking his partner and her child. There’s no misunderstanding in that,” Foster said.
“A gun doesn’t do that by itself,” Foster added.
It is a moment that has also left 26-year-old X’Zavier Davis behind bars, after he reportedly broke into the home where he was staying, argued with his partner before shooting at her car as she tried to leave with the kids.
“X’za is not the type of guy that they projecting him to be. I believe he’s a young man that got caught up and just made a bad decision,"James Boulware, cousin of Iven Caldwell said. "We can’t go around trying to make false judgments on people.”
We also spoke with Iven’s grandfather.
“Like you know the devil is busy,” Wallace Hunter said.
At the home where it happened, we met with Indigo Davis, who was shot. She spoke about the bond X’Zavier had with her son.
“They was close and they had a bond and even though they got out there that he’s not biological, but when X’Zavier married me, he married Iven was the first born and then along the other kids came along. So people need to think before they say,” Indigo Davis said.
Davis says the two have been married to for 2 years. She also spoke about her son Iven.
“He was just light of the world. he would shine the light in a darkest place. He was just a loving caring child,” Davis said.
Sheriff Lee Foster says X’Zavier Davis had been drinking, but he adds, he does not know what state of mind someone would have to be in to shoot at a car with 3 children inside.
The family of Iven said funeral arrangements are set for this weekend.
