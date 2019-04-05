UPDATE: Officials continue investigating suspicious death of Florida man outside of SC restaurant

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department and the Richland County Coroner’s Office are investigating the discovery of a man found dead near the East Forest Plaza shortly after 9 a.m. on Friday.
Police say the man was found dead near outside of San Jose Mexican restaurant, located at 5417 Forest Drive.
The Richland County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 35-year-old Charles Arthur Crane, of Pensacola, FL. An autopsy indicated that Crane died from blunt force trauma injuries.
The owner of the San Jose Mexican restaurant did not want to do an interview with WIS but tells us the parking lot was roped off by about 30 police cars Friday morning.
He adds there are surveillance videos, but because this is an active investigation they will not be released to media at this time.
The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the Columbia Police Department are investigating the incident. Investigators with CPD are working to determine if Crane’s death was accidental or intentional.
If you have any information call crime stoppers 1-888-CRIME-SC.
This is a developing story; check back for more updates.
