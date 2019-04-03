Father sentenced to 40 years without parole for punching 1-month-old child ‘hard, multiple times’

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison without parole after pleading guilty to knowingly causing serious bodily injury to a child.
Gary Lee Fox, 21, is behind bars after admitting to police he punched his 1-month-old child in the ribs, abdomen and head, at least five to seven times, and “probably a lot more than that,” according to police records. Police records show the mother of the child has also been arrested.
Makayla Deann Fricke, 22, of Lubbock is still in the Lubbock County Detention Center and her court dates have not been set.
Graphic Warning - content in this article may not be suitable for certain readers.
The assault happened on March 29. The child was taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition with a brain bleed and broken ribs. The officer noted there were bruises from head to toe on the child.
The report says three to five ribs on the child’s left side were fractured, there were right rib fractures, an old brain bleed on the left, a new brain bleed on the right, skull fractures and bruising to the abdomen and legs.
Gary Lee Fox, 20, of Lubbock, told police he was mad because his infant son would not stop screaming. He said he was also mad the child’s mother was taking a nap and he was having to take care of the child. He told police he squeezed the child’s feet too hard when he was changing his son’s diaper, and he violently squeezed his son’s testicles as he was cleaning them during a diaper change, according to the police report.
Fox told police he woke up the child’s mother and told her he hit the child and that is why he was unresponsive, according to the police report.
Police were called to the hospital and the child was placed in custody of Child Protective Services. Fox was arrested on April 2.
Police records show the mother of the infant, 22-year-old Makayla Fricke, was also arrested on April 2 and charged with injury to a child. According to the arrest warrant, she originally told officers she didn’t believe Fox would injure their child and didn’t know what happened to her son. After speaking with her more, and after police told her Fox admitted to punching the child, she said he told her what he did when he woke her up from her nap. She is charged with injury to a child because she didn’t report the assault. She told police she did not know if Fox had done this before.
Child Protective Services also took Fricke’s other child from the home because of the severity of the infant’s injuries.
Fox is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center. Fricke is in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $75,000 bond.
