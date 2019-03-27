1 injured after vehicle crashes into Columbia business

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - One person is injured after a vehicle crashed through a building in Columbia on Wednesday morning.

The incident happened at 120 Highland Center Drive at 10:15 a.m. There is no word yet on the extent of the person’s injuries.

According to Columbia Fire officials, the vehicle has been pulled out of the building.

