1 injured after vehicle crashes into Columbia business

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2019 at 12:45 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - One person is injured after a vehicle crashed through a building in Columbia on Wednesday morning.

The incident happened at 120 Highland Center Drive at 10:15 a.m. There is no word yet on the extent of the person’s injuries.

According to Columbia Fire officials, the vehicle has been pulled out of the building.

WIS has a crew heading to the scene, check back for updates.

