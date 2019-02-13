Therapy dog from Sumter middle school diagnosed with tumor

Bantam, a miniature schnauzer, joined the school earlier this years as a therapy dog in training, specifically for many of the special education students the school teaches. Kelly Snell, a first year teacher at Bates, is in charge of Bantam and said Bantam has made such a difference. “We were just amazed at the difference in the children. The children would tell us they couldn’t read and they wouldn’t read to us - but then when he came, they sat and read to the dog.”