Therapy dog from Sumter middle school diagnosed with tumor

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The adorable and lovable therapy dog at Bates Middle School, Bantam, named after the school mascot, is in desperate need of community aid.
The one-year-old pup, who has stolen the hearts and minds of the entire school community at Bates Middle School in Sumter, has been diagnosed with a brain tumor and is scheduled for surgery.
Bantam, a miniature schnauzer, joined the school earlier this years as a therapy dog in training, specifically for many of the special education students the school teaches. Kelly Snell, a first year teacher at Bates, is in charge of Bantam and said Bantam has made such a difference. “We were just amazed at the difference in the children. The children would tell us they couldn’t read and they wouldn’t read to us - but then when he came, they sat and read to the dog.”
Snell, who is the primary caretaker, said Bantam had a series of mini seizures on Saturday and was immediately taken to CVETS in Columbia for treatment and an MRI. The diagnosis - a mass legion in his brain which Dr. Kendra Bohn from CVETS says is a tumor.
“It’s just bad luck - at one year of age a tumor is really rare...it’s not very common," Dr. Bohn said.
Bantam is scheduled for a surgery to remove the tumor on Friday and then head to Georgia for radiation. Snell said that today, his 1st birthday, he was supposed to be taking his therapy dog certification test and that many of her students have asked after Bantam.
“I don’t want to get them upset,” Snell said of her special education class, “It’s so hard...I just keep saying he’s sick.”
Snell hopes that his impact on the community will inspire others to give to help through the medical costs. “He’s nothing but love, he loves the world, he loves people, all animals...he makes everyone happy. He would be a huge loss to the world.”
To donate to Bantam’s medical bills you can click on the GoFundMe link or call CVETS directly at 803-995-8913 to donate to Bantam’s procedure.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.