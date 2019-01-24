Vaping, JUULing, and e-cigarettes: What’s the difference?

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Vaping, juuling, and e-cigs- these words start to run together and it’s hard to tell the difference between the crazes. So we’re here to break it down for you, especially as teachers and parents become increasingly more concerned about teens catching onto new smoking trends.
The key difference between these products and smoking traditional cigarettes are the main ingredient: tobacco. All of these products, however, can contain nicotine, the addictive additive.
What are E-Cigs?
E-Cigs are electronic cigarettes that are battery operated and people use these devices to inhale aerosol. The product being inhaled typically contains nicotine, flavorings and other chemicals.
Many e-cigarettes have battery-powered heating devices, which turns the liquid into vapor. Then the person can inhale the vapor, which is where the word “vaping” comes from. They do not produce any smoke like a traditional cigarette does, according yo Keck School of Medicine.
The devices are becoming so popular that the world’s leading cigarette manufacturer, the parent company of Marlboro Phillip Morris International, says they are going to phase out tobacco cigarettes.
What is vaping?
According to the Center on Addiction, “vaping is the act of inhaling and exhaling the aerosol, often referred to as vapor, which is produced by an e-cigarette or similar device.” Technically, e-cigarettes and vaping are the same because neither product produces tobacco smoke, rather, an aerosol consisting of fine particles. E-cigarettes are included in the list of vapor products that include vape pens and personal vaporizers, AKA MODS.
The Center on Addiction says: “Generally a vaping device consists of a mouthpiece, a battery, a cartridge for containing the e-liquid or e-juice, and a heating component for the device that is powered by a battery. When the device is used, the battery heats up the heating component, which turns the contents of the e-liquid into an aerosol that is inhaled into the lungs and then exhaled.”
What is JUULing?
There are several types of e-cigarettes on the market, but one popular brand is JUUL. JUUL is becoming more prevalent with teens because of its small size, and it looks like a USB device. When using a JUUL it is often referred to as JUULing.
In response to our article, a JUUL Labs spokesperson sent WIS the following statement: “JUUL Labs shares a common goal with policy makers, regulators, parents, school officials, and community stakeholders – preventing youth from initiating on nicotine. We are committed to preventing youth access of JUUL products, and no young person or non-nicotine user should ever try JUUL. We cannot fulfill our mission to provide the world’s one billion adult smokers with a true alternative to combustible cigarettes if youth use continues unabated. As we said before, our intent was never to have youth use JUUL products. We have taken dramatic action to contribute to solve this problem, which is why we implemented the JUUL Labs Action Plan to address underage use of JUUL products.
“We suspended the distribution of certain flavored JUULpods to traditional retail stores as of November 17, 2018, strengthened the age verification of our industry leading site, eliminated our Facebook and Instagram accounts, and are developing new technology to further limit youth access and use. We are committed to working with lawmakers, the Surgeon General, FDA, state Attorneys General, local municipalities, and community organizations as a transparent and responsible partner in this effort."
Story image courtesy https://vaping360.com/.
