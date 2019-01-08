Madeline Cuddihy, a native Washingtonian, joined the WIS team in January 2019. You can find her bringing you the best and brightest stories of the day, on-air and online.
Before coming to Columbia, Madeline attended The Catholic University of America in Washington, DC and studied Musical Theatre. She competed at Miss District of Columbia 2018 for the Miss America Organization.
During her undergraduate career, Madeline interned at CBS’ WUSA9 in Washington and then took over full-time as a digital reporter and social media manager for their morning lifestyle program “Great Day Washington.”
Madeline then set her sights to a national television entertainment program, "Daily Blast Live," where she was the digital content producer and reporter, interviewing such celebrities as Brandy Norville, Jane Krakowski, Chef Myron Mixon and many more. She also served as the digital manager for a Facebook Watch pilot TV program "An Imperfect Union" for which she received a Webby Award.
When she’s not busy running around looking for the best lifestyle stories in the area, you can find her trying out the newest restaurants, attending many plays and musicals, and of course, Instagramming about her latest food and beauty hacks.
Follow Madeline on her Instagram and Twitter @MadelineCuddihy and on her Facebook page @MadelineMCuddihy.
Have a story or an idea? Send it over! mcuddihy@wistv.com