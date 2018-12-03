Columbia man receives 20 years in prison after shooting into moving vehicle on I-26 in Lexington Co.

CAYCE, SC (WIS) - A Columbia man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison in connection with a shooting incident that occurred in 2018.
Anthony Fanning, 38, has been charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.
On December 3, 2018, Fanning fired shots at Hyundai Sonata while driving a motorcycle.
Officials say the shots struck the driver’s side of the car multiple times. Three adults and three small children were inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting.
Several people witnessed the event and one driver followed Fanning to I-77 before losing sight due to the motorcycle’s high speed.
The mother of the children was critically injured and sustained injuries requiring surgeries to her skull, forehead, left eye, and jaw area. Several bullet fragments remain in her skull that doctors were unable to remove. The children were uninjured, although one bullet hit a baby car seat.
This case was prosecuted by 11th Circuit Senior Assistant Solicitor Angela G. Martin.
