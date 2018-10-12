Sam Bleiweis is the anchor of the 4 and 6 p.m. weekday newscasts on WIS.
Since joining the WIS news team in June of 2015, Sam has covered some of the biggest stories across the Palmetto State.
Just a few months after arriving in Columbia, Sam was in Holly Hill at 3 a.m. when the small town began to flood during the historic 1,000 year flood. She was on the anchor desk during the continuous coverage WIS provided its viewers for several days during the height of the crisis. After the flood, Sam covered countless breaking weather stories for WIS, including live reports during Tropical Storm Michael and anchoring the coverage of Hurricanes Matthew, Irma and Florence.
As both an anchor and a reporter, Sam reports live on location to field anchor big stories. When President Trump made a visit to Airport High School, bringing thousands of supporters in June 2018, Sam co-anchored the field coverage alongside WIS’ Greg Adaline. She also covered another big visit when Vice President Mike Pence came to Columbia with Sen. Tim Scott to tour opportunity zones. She covered the gubernatorial race in 2018 from the primary to the general election. When a gunman walked into a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018 and opened fire, Sam field anchored the outpouring of support at a packed prayer vigil at a Midlands synagogue.
The stories she loves to tell are the human interest, feature pieces that touch people’s hearts. One of the stories that impacted her the most was the story of a 5-year-old child with terminal cancer who was surprised with Disney on Ice tickets just weeks before her death. From a mall Santa who needed a prosthetic leg, to the woman who knits scarves for the homeless and ties them to trees downtown, to the 8th grader selling lemonade to fund his eventual college experience, Sam’s favorite stories are about the community-driven people who make the Midlands so special.
As one of the WIS evening anchors, Sam won an Emmy award for best newscast in 2017. In 2019, Sam was presented the Award of Merit for Anchor of the Year by the South Carolina Broadcasters Association. Sam is involved in the community and has served as the master of ceremonies and emcee for numerous local events. Sam is passionate about the work of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and regularly emcees events for the organization, including the annual Man and Woman of the Year Awards. She is also involved with the work of the Special Olympics, opening the South Carolina Summer Games for the past couple of years and covering the annual torch run beforehand.
Sam spent her undergraduate career at Emory University in Atlanta, GA, and graduated with degrees in History and Journalism. She was a four-year member of the Emory University Women’s Soccer Team, which was the runner-up team in the NCAA Championships in 2012. She was also an active member of her sorority, Alpha Delta Pi. After graduating college, Sam landed her first broadcasting job in upstate New York at Fox 40 HD News in Binghamton. She was at the station for a year before accepting the job at WIS and making her way closer to her home state of Florida.
Sam and her husband, Logan, are newlyweds! They got married in June 2019 and live in Columbia with their dog and two cats. Sam is active in the fitness community and is an avid runner, cyclist and overall wellness enthusiast.
Sam wants to hear your stories! If you have any tips or story ideas, you can email her at: sbleiweis@wistv.com.