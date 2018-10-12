Sam Bleiweis

As one of the WIS evening anchors, Sam won an Emmy award for best newscast in 2017. In 2019, Sam was presented the Award of Merit for Anchor of the Year by the South Carolina Broadcasters Association. Sam is involved in the community and has served as the master of ceremonies and emcee for numerous local events. Sam is passionate about the work of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and regularly emcees events for the organization, including the annual Man and Woman of the Year Awards. She is also involved with the work of the Special Olympics, opening the South Carolina Summer Games for the past couple of years and covering the annual torch run beforehand.