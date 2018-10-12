Leland Pinder

Leland co-anchors WIS’ Emmy Award winning morning newscast, WIS Sunrise, alongside Kamie Roesler and Meteorologist Adam Clark weekdays from 4:30 to 7 a.m. He also anchors an affiliate newscast on The CW network with the morning team daily.
A native of Charlotte, North Carolina and a University of North Carolina Wilmington graduate, Leland came to WIS in October 2016.
Prior to coming to South Carolina, Leland worked as an assignment editor, reporter, and weekend anchor at Spectrum News 1 in Charlotte and Wilmington, and WCTI in the Greenville-New Bern market covering eastern North Carolina.
Leland considered careers in dentistry and teaching before deciding to pursue journalism following an internship in high school. In addition to his schoolwork, Leland also kept busy in college as a representative in student government and as a member of the university’s male a cappella group.
When not at work, Leland enjoys spending some time outdoors visiting state parks or quick trips to the beach or mountains. He also enjoys reading (mostly biographies), hitting golf balls poorly, not being as good at tennis as he once was and anything musical.
Leland has really enjoyed his time in South Carolina and is happy to call the capital city home.