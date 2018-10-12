Greg Adaline is a two-time Emmy Award winning anchor and reporter who brings nearly two decades of broadcasting experience to the WIS anchor desk.

Greg joined WIS in 2017 from its sister station in New Orleans, WVUE, where he was a morning anchor and reporter. His prior broadcasting stops included Kansas City and Lansing Michigan.

He counts himself blessed to call the Midlands home!

In the years since Greg arrived in Columbia, he has received seven Emmy nominations, winning two Emmy Awards (2018, 2019). He was also honored with the National Association of Television Arts and Sciences “Excellence in My Market Award” in 2020 as the Best Live Reporter. Most recently, he was named a finalist for “TV Personality of the Year” in South Carolina in 2021, an award given by the South Carolina Broadcasters Association.

Greg has covered the major stories that have impacted the Midlands in his tenure -- everything from hurricanes to election coverage, COVID-19, to protests. He also tells heartwarming feature stories and has a passion for writing and storytelling, on air and online.

You can follow Greg on Facebook at Greg Adaline WIS . A handful of his posts on life and faith have reached over 1 million people each.

Greg’s first big break in TV news came in May of 2004, when the NBC affiliate in Detroit offered him a three-month on-air reporting job. Greg was selected from a pool of 300 candidates and won the job through a two-week audition process that played out on live TV!

Greg and his wife Kristen are the proud parents of four young kids. So accordingly, he enjoys telling some “groan-worthy” Dad Jokes.

If you have a good story idea, you can reach Greg by email at gadaline@w istv.com . Follow him on Twitter @GregWISTV .

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.