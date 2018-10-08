Join thousands in the 29th Walk for Life and Famously Hot Pink Half Marathon to support breast cancer

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Thousands of walkers and runners are expected to participate in the 29th annual Walk for Life and Famously Hot Pink Half Marathon, 5K + 10K Saturday, Oct. 12 at Segra Park.
Proceeds from these Palmetto Health Foundation events will help fund 3D mammography technology, at Prisma Health Breast Cancer center in Northeast Columbia. The 29th Walk for Life and Famously Hot Pink Half Marathon, 5K + 10K certified races will begin and end at Segra Park, 1640 Freed Dr., in Columbia.
Proceeds from the 2018 event raised more than $683,000, including in-kind donations, which stay right here in the community and benefit Prisma Health Breast Center. In 1991, the first-ever “First Ladies’ Walk for Life,” was held Saturday, Oct. 12, with 200 walkers.
Online registration will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9. You will still be able to register via the Strictly Running website or via paper forms from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 10 and from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 11 at Segra Park. There will be no race-day registration or packet pick-up.
Registration includes a cotton T-shirt for walkers and a performance shirt for runners. Breast cancer survivors will receive a pink survivor hat.
Event Day Timeline for Oct. 12
Walk for Life late registration 6:30 a.m.
Famously Hot Pink Half Marathon start 7:15 a.m.
10K race start 7:30 a.m.
5K race start 7:40 a.m.
Walk for Life start 7:45 a.m.
5K medal ceremony 9 a.m.
10K medal ceremony 9:30 a.m.
Half marathon medal ceremony 10:00 a.m.
