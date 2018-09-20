Contact Us

WIS-TV
1111 Bull St.
Columbia, SC 29201
803-799-1010
News tips: 803-758-1261
STAFF DIRECTORY
General Manager - Lyle Schulze
- Phone: (803) 758-1251
- Fax: (803) 758-1171
- LSchulze@wistv.com
News Department
- News Director Brad Hyatt (803) 758-1266 BHyatt@wistv.com
- Assistant News Director Jessica Bobula (803) 758-1018 JBobula@wistv.com
- Executive Producer Will Batchelor (803) 758-1173 JBatchelor@wistv.com
- Executive Producer Corey Presley (803) 758-1227 CPresley@wistv.com
- News Assignments Manager LaDonna Beeker (803) 758-1035 LBeeker@wistv.com
- Operations Manager David Chisholm (803) 758-1215 DChisholm@wistv.com
- WIS First Alert Weather Team (803) 779-TEAM (8326) for 24-hour recorded weather forecasts
- Contact a reporter - meet the WIS News team
Wistv.com and mobile apps
Programming
- Lisa Cruz (803) 758-1257 LCruz@raycommedia.com
Sales Department
- General Sales Manager Scott Sanders (803) 758-1283 scottsanders@wistv.com
- Traffic Supervisor Joyce Murphy (704) 604-5389 JMurphy@raycommedia.com
- Local Sales Assistant Courtney Adams (803) 758-1287 courtneyadams@wistv.com
- Internet Sales Digital Sales Manager Ted Becker (803) 758-1181 TBecker@wistv.com
- For Advertising Information contact: Television Scott Sanders (803) 758-1283
- Internet or Mobile Ted Becker (803) 758-1281
For all other advertising inquiries please contact Courtney Adams at (803) 758-1287
Engineering Department
- Emir Hadziahmetovic (803) 758-1223 EHadziahmetovic@wistv.com
Marketing/Creative Services Department
- Marketing Director Jim Hays (803) 758-1225 JHays@wistv.com
CLOSED CAPTIONING
- COMPLAINT LINE: (803) 758-1225
- TTY LINE: (803) 254-5295
- COMPLAINT PAGE: http://www.wistv.com/story/12181379/cc-complaint
PUBLIC FILE
For help with accessing Public File:
- Phone: 1-888-CALL-FCC (1-888-225-5322)
- TTY: 1-888-TELL-FCC (1-888-835-5322)
- Fax: 1-866-418-0232
- Email: fccinfo@fcc.gov
WIS contact: Stephanie Shealy Phone: (803) 758-1251 SShealy@wistv.com
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.