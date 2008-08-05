Why Television?



Television reaches more adults each day than any other medium and adults 18+ are consuming 2.5 times as much television each week as compared to the second most used medium, radio. On average, adults spend more than 4 hours a day watching television. Additionally, 87% of consumers engage with a second screen while watching television and 62% of adults 25-54 search for a product or service after seeing an advertisement in local TV newscasts. Broadcast television is the public's first choice for news, local weather, traffic and sports.



Source: TVB, AdWeek, MediaPost, Marketing Charts



Why WIS?

Since 1953, WIS Television has been the strongest medium in the state of South Carolina. Through over the air, cable and satellite television, WIS is viewed by nearly 300,000 households per week. Nearly 398,000 adults 18+ have watched WIS news products in the past seven days – compared to 335,000 on our closest competitor.

WIS (NBC) 397,531

WLTX (CBS) 335,812

WOLO (ABC) 232,282

WACH (FOX) 190,744



Source: Rentrak Multi-Station Trender Weekly HHs Sept15-Jan16; Scarborough Fall15 Study

WIS strives to help businesses grow and reach their goals. WIS educates our clients on the value of our station's product in the Columbia DMA and partners with them to deliver an effective marketing campaign based on customized research. WIS creates a trustworthy environment that works together for the benefit of our clients and our station.



Why WIStv.com and WIS Mobile?



WIS' digital products are the Midlands' #1 source for local news and weather, currently reaching more than 2.1 million unique users and averaging more than 26 million page views each month. In 2015, users of WIS digital products clicked or tapped on the sites and apps more than 10.1 times per second. Wherever you are, you can connect with WIS – iPad, Android tablet, smartphone apps, mobile websites, Facebook and Twitter. According to Advertising Age, a consumer's intent to buy products increases dramatically if they see a brand's messages advertised on both television and online.

Source: comScore; Google Analytics; Omniture



Production

Take 10 Productions is a full service production facility serving the Midlands and all of South Carolina. Whether you need a commercial, web video, DVD or training video, we can handle it!



