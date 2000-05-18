WIS Awareness

Awareness is a local public affairs program that focuses on issues facing the African-American community. The show serves as a forum to talk about those issues and identify solutions. It also aims to increase awareness about community programs and services that contribute to the health and well-being of African-American families.

Awareness airs Sundays at 11 a.m. on WIS News 10.

