Jack Kuenzie is Senior Reporter for WIS News. He joined the station in July, 1984.

With more than 40 years in broadcast journalism, Jack is one of the most experienced reporters in the southeast. He began his professional career at KFMP radio in Cape Girardeau, Missouri as news director after graduating from the prestigious broadcast journalism program at the University of Missouri.

In 1977, Jack moved from KFMP to work as state government and political reporter, anchor, and producer for clear channel WHO Radio in Des Moines, Iowa.

In 1982, he made the switch to full-time television news, joining WSJV-TV in South Bend, Indiana, where he worked as a reporter and anchor. He left WSJV in 1984 to come to Columbia and WIS.

In 1988, Jack was named South Carolina's TV Journalist of the Year by the Radio and Television News Directors Association of the Carolinas. In 1992, he was cited by the SC Department of Corrections for helping to resolve a prison hostage crisis. More recently, he received a 2015 Masters Award from the South Carolina Broadcasters Association. His work has appeared on NBC, MSNBC, CNN, ABC, NPR, the BBC and TV3 and in countless other print, broadcast and online media. He has reported on a wide range of major stories including the explosion of the space shuttle Challenger, the devastation of Hurricane Hugo, the launch of the Hubble Space Telescope, the trials of state lawmakers during Operation Lost Trust, the crash of USAir flight 1016, the arrest and trial of Susan Smith, the Graniteville train crash, flood damage in West Virginia, the lowering of the Confederate flag and the raising of the CSS Hunley. He played a key role in helping South Carolina authorities re-capture a convicted murderer. He has covered every man to win the U.S. presidency from Nixon to Trump. His reporting assignments have taken him from the White House to the state's toughest prisons to the cockpit of an F-16 fighter jet.

He has also covered an Easter egg hunt.

Jack and his wife Amy live in the Lexington area. They have sent two responsible, well-behaved young adults into the world and now share their home with a loony pair of canines and several fluorescent fish. Jack is a veteran marathon runner who refuses to listen to his knees. He is better at talking about guitars than playing them. And he believes the St. Louis Blues will win the Stanley Cup in his lifetime.