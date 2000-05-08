CBM and NWA certified Meteorologist Ben Tanner has been forecasting the weather at WIS since October, 1998.

Ben's interest in weather started in 1979 when Hurricane David hit Savannah. It was in 1989 while tracking Hugo in college that Tanner decided to pursue a degree in Meteorology. He received his undergraduate degree in Broadcast Journalism from UGA and a Masters in Meteorology from MSU.

Ben keeps busy working in and around his house, coaching, enjoying the great outdoors and relaxing with his wife Dr. Andrea Tanner and children Kati and Benjamin.