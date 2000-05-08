Rick Henry

Rick first joined WIS in 1988 as an anchor/reporter. He became Sports Director in 1996.

Rick started his television career at WPDE-TV in Florence, SC, in 1981 when he was hired as Sports Director. He became the first African-American to serve as Sports Director for a South Carolina Television station.

While working with WPDE Rick did play-by-play for an ABC telecast of a college football game between South Carolina State and Grambling.

His first broadcasting job was with WHSC radio in Hartsville, SC. In addition to his duties as a disc jockey he did play-by-play for High School basketball and baseball games.

Rick is an award winning journalist. He was named 1999 Sportscaster of the year by the South Carolina Broadcasters Association. In 2005 his Sportscast was selected as the best in South Carolina by the Associated Press.

Rick has also received two prestigious Emmy awards.

In 1998, Rick was named to the University of South Carolina College of Journalism's "Diamond Circle", joining a national group of esteemed individuals chosen for outstanding contributions to their field.

Rick has covered some of the world's biggest sporting events including The Super Bowl, The 1996 Summer Olympics, The Masters, The Ryder Cup, The World Series, The Daytona 500, The NCAA Basketball tournament and the NBA Playoffs.

Rick is a 1973 graduate of McBee High School. He was the school's first African-American Valedictorian. He received a Bachelor of Arts in Broadcast Journalism from The University of South Carolina in 1977.He concluded his USC career by being named an Outstanding Senior.

In 1980 Rick was named CETA Director for Chesterfield County, SC. CETA, The Comprehensive Employment Training Act, was a program designed to train workers and provide them with jobs in public service. The program offered work to those with low incomes and the long term unemployed as well as summer jobs to low income high school students.

Rick is also active in the community. He was named Man of the Year by both the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Midlands and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Florence. He serves on the Board of Directors for the Ray Tanner foundation…an organization founded by USC baseball Coach Ray Tanner and his wife Karen to help children in need. Rick also served on the 100 Years of Gamecock Basketball Committee. He helped planned a celebration and served as the Master of Ceremonies for an event honoring former USC basketball players and coaches.

In his spare time, Rick enjoys spending time with his family, playing golf and working out. His wife Perrene works with Special Needs students at Dutch Fork High School. Rick and Perrene, have two children, Apryl Henry Debrosse and Brian Henry. They also have one grandson, Deen Debrosse.