WISTV.com Advertising

September 6, 2006 at 3:14 PM EST - Updated September 28 at 9:53 AM

Online advertising file and format specifications.

Ad Creative Format Ad & File Size Animation File Formats
Banner 468x60 - 20kb Yes GIF, JPG, GIF89, SWF
Mini-Skyscraper 120x240 - 15kb Yes GIF, JPG, GIF89, SWF
Story Rectangle 180x150 - 15kb Yes GIF, JPG, GIF89, SWF
Spotlight 300x150 - 25kb Yes GIF, JPG, GIF89, SWF
Island  300x250 - 30kb

 Yes

 GIF, JPG, GIF89, SWF
Leaderboard 728x90 - 30kb Yes GIF, JPG, GIF89, SWF

1. Accepted forms of Rich media: Flash* (.swf) format.

*Flash clickTag Variable Instructions: For Flash creative to work properly in WIStv.com's ad serving system, clients must insert the clickTag variable into the .fla file so that performance can be properly tracked. More information about clickTag can be found on Adobe's website: http://www.adobe.com/resources/richmedia/tracking/designers_guide/ and http://www.adobe.com/devnet/flash/articles/flash8_bestpractices_10.html

Example code:

on (release) {
if (clickTAG.substr(0,5) == "http:") { getURL(_level0.clickTAG, "_blank");
}
}

2. HTML calls to remotely hosted (3rd party) creative can be accommodated on WIStv.com for all sizes listed in the table above.

For streaming video, we prefer Beta SP, .wmv, .asf or .avi files.

Recommended Settings

  • Bit rate of 1000 kilobits per second or higher
  • Pixel dimensions of 640 by 480
  • Frame rate of 29.97 frames per second
  • Deinterlaced (progressive scan) video

Have questions? Contact your Account Executive today!