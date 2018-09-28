WISTV.com Advertising

Online advertising file and format specifications.
1. Accepted forms of Rich media: Flash* (.swf) format.
*Flash clickTag Variable Instructions: For Flash creative to work properly in WIStv.com's ad serving system, clients must insert the clickTag variable into the .fla file so that performance can be properly tracked. More information about clickTag can be found on Adobe's website: http://www.adobe.com/resources/richmedia/tracking/designers_guide/ and http://www.adobe.com/devnet/flash/articles/flash8_bestpractices_10.html
Example code:
2. HTML calls to remotely hosted (3rd party) creative can be accommodated on WIStv.com for all sizes listed in the table above.
For streaming video, we prefer Beta SP, .wmv, .asf or .avi files.
Recommended Settings
- Bit rate of 1000 kilobits per second or higher
- Pixel dimensions of 640 by 480
- Frame rate of 29.97 frames per second
- Deinterlaced (progressive scan) video
