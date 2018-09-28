WISTV.com Advertising

*Flash clickTag Variable Instructions: For Flash creative to work properly in WIStv.com's ad serving system, clients must insert the clickTag variable into the .fla file so that performance can be properly tracked. More information about clickTag can be found on Adobe's website: http://www.adobe.com/resources/richmedia/tracking/designers_guide/ and http://www.adobe.com/devnet/flash/articles/flash8_bestpractices_10.html