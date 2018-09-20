West Columbia homicide suspect arrested in Arizona

(WIS) - The man investigators say is responsible for a homicide in West Columbia has been arrested in Arizona by a U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
Jamal Devontae Coburn, 26, was taken into custody Wednesday on a murder charge stemming from the Aug. 24 fatal shooting of Corey Jamison, according to investigators.
The shooting happened in the 100 block of Riverbend Drive
"Our fugitive task force worked around the clock for two weeks to track Coburn to the Glendale, Arizona area," Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. "We alerted U.S. Marshals to his whereabouts, and they were able to arrest him at an apartment without incident."
Koon said the joint effort helped take a dangerous man off the streets after nearly a month on the run.
Coburn is currently being held in the Maricopa County Detention Center.
