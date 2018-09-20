Talk of the Town: The whispering signs of a butterfly

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - This evening, butterflies will fill the air at the state house for the 13th annual Butterfly Release by the Ovarian Cancer Coalition of Central South Carolina - and you're invited to attend.
Ovarian cancer is one of the five leading causes of cancer deaths in American women. And a pap smear never detects ovarian cancer. It only detects cervical cancer. So to promote awareness of the whispering symptoms of ovarian cancer, the Ovarian Cancer Coalition of Central South Carolina will release hundreds of butterflies as part of September's National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month.
The butterflies are in memory of or in honor of women with ovarian and other female-related cancers. The butterfly release is a half hour event for anyone to enjoy butterflies, music, and inspirational speakers.
The 13th annual Butterfly Release by the Ovarian Cancer Coalition of Central South Carolina is today at 5:30 on the steps of our state house. Feel free to take a lawn chair.
Who gets ovarian cancer? What can reduce the risk of ovarian cancer? And what are the facts? All women are at risk for ovarian cancer, but some are at higher risk. You can learn much more at http://www.ovariancancermidlands.org/symptoms.php.
Those with the Ovarian Cancer Coalition of Central South Carolina encourage you to know your body and know the signs. They say ovarian cancer has symptoms, even in its early stages.
Take action and see your doctor, preferably a gynecologist, if the following symptoms are unusual for you and occur almost daily for more than a few weeks:
- Abdominal pressure, bloating or discomfort
- Nausea, indigestion or gas
- Constipation, diarrhea or frequent urination
- Abnormal female-related bleeding
- Unusual fatigue
- Shortness of breath
- Unexplained weight gain or loss
- Constant feeling of fullness
Also, there are resources available to you to learn more: http://www.ovariancancermidlands.org/resources.php.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.