Suspects wanted for stealing over $1,200 in medication from Lowes Foods

Police looking for pair who stole $12K in medicine
By Emily Smith | September 20, 2018 at 9:44 AM EST - Updated September 20 at 2:33 PM

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) - Lexington Police are looking for a pair wanted for stealing more than $1,200 worth of medications.

The incident happened in August at the Lowes Foods on Sunset Boulevard. Officials say that these two have been involved in similar incidents at other stores in town.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the "submit a tip" tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Shoplifting Investigation

PLEASE SHARE - the Lexington Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying two individuals involved in a shoplifting incident at Lowes food. Information can be passed onto Detective Truel at 803-358-7262.

Posted by Lexington Police Department on Wednesday, September 19, 2018

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.