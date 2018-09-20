Suspects wanted for stealing over $1,200 in medication from Lowes Foods

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) - Lexington Police are looking for a pair wanted for stealing more than $1,200 worth of medications.
The incident happened in August at the Lowes Foods on Sunset Boulevard. Officials say that these two have been involved in similar incidents at other stores in town.
If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the "submit a tip" tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.