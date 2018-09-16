No. 2 Clemson plays amid storm for 38-7 win vs Ga Southern

The long, fatiguing, "Will they or won't they?" stretch debating whether Clemson should even play with Florence seemed to sap the team's focus early. Clemson had two of its three turnovers in the opening quarter on Kelly Bryant's interception and Adam Choice's fumble. Throw in Greg Huegel's missed field goal - his first of two on the day - and the Tigers were tied 0-0 against an opponent they were favored to beat by five touchdowns after the opening quarter.