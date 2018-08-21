Prisoners and families send Gov. McMaster, SCDC demands for changes within the prison system

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - As a part of a nationwide call to protest prison reform, spurned by the April prison riot in South Carolina, people are protesting for prison reform outside of the governor's office Tuesday.
The effort was inspired by the riots at Lee Correctional in April that left seven inmates dead on April 14.
The Free South Carolina Movement is promoting the strike where inmates will refuse to work and use the canteen or have families spend money on them through prison services.
"They're still human beings. They're not animals. They're not perfect," Denise Hamilton, a mother of an inmate said. "But I guarantee you if it was someone else's child or their niece or their nephew, things would be different."
The group says inmates want sentencing reform and more programs for rehabilitation, among other things.
In part, a letter detailing the demands of inmates shared through their families goes as follows:
Seven inmates were killed and another 22 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" that April night at Lee Correctional Institution. SCDC Director Bryan Stirling and Governor Henry McMaster said the riot was a gang fight over territory and contraband, including cell phones.
In response to the group of protestors' concerns, the governor's spokesman Brian Symmes said in a statement:
"Over the past two years, correctional officer salary has increased by$4,751 and the governor has committed to continuing those increases. Nobody has been more committed to providing the safest possible environment in South Carolina prisons for both officers and inmates than Governor McMaster and Director Stirling."
