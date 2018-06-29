EXCLUSIVE: SC Democratic gubernatorial candidate James Smith talks to WIS

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The stage is officially set for this year's gubernatorial race in South Carolina.
After winning the GOP runoff race Tuesday night, incumbent Governor Henry McMaster will face off against longtime Democratic state representative James Smith in the November General Election.
Rep. Smith spoke with our Greg Adaline in our studio to talk all things governor's race. Watch the clip above to hear what he has to say.
The general election is Nov. 6.
