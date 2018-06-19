UPDATE: Incident involving jumper off of I-26 forces causes afternoon traffic delays

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department confirms that there was a jumper on the Piney Grove Road bridge on June 19. The incident caused significant delays. (Source: SCDOT)

An incident involving an individual jumping from an Interstate 26 overpass, originally called a crash, stalled the westbound lanes on traffic, causing significant delays in the area, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department confirms that there was a jumper on the Piney Grove Road bridge, with the South Carolina Highway Patrol helped with traffic control and the investigation is being handled by LCSD.

#TrafficAlert: Slow going on I-26 at Piney Grove Rd due to a response to a personal injury on the interstate. Numerous first responders and emergency vehicles in the area. Please stay alert as you make your way through. #LESM #LCSDnews pic.twitter.com/76p01rrlwG — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) June 19, 2018

#MORE: Response started with a person jumping from the Piney Grove Rd overpass to the westbound lanes of I-26. The person was transported for further medical treatment at a local hospital. No further information about injuries or condition is available. #LESM #LCSDnews — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) June 19, 2018

There is no word yet on injuries. All highway lanes are open.

