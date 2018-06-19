19-year sentence for Sumter's 'Bubba' on drug and weapon charges

A 35-year-old man, nicknamed "Bubba," has been sentenced to over 19 years following his conviction for drug and weapon charges stemming from an arrest in 2017.

Leandre Budden, or "Bubba" as he was noted as being known in court documents, was accused of selling firearms and drugs throughout Sumter County. He was convicted of possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon and possession with intent to distribute quantities of cocaine and crack cocaine.

Budden had previous convictions for armed robbery, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, grand larceny, and burglary.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, along with the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, attribute the arrest and conviction to the ongoing efforts of South Carolina's Project Ceasefire, which is an application of Project Safe Neighborhoods.

