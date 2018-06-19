My Take: Did you get vote in the primaries?

The sticker voters get after they cast their ballots in South Carolina. (Source: WIS)

Did you take the time to vote on Tuesday? This week South Carolina saw a landslide of unexpected and surprising results in the statewide Primary.

In the Republican race for Governor businessman John Warren, a man who was virtually unknown a few weeks ago, surged in the closing days to force a run-off with incumbent Governor Henry McMaster.

Former Republican Governor Mark Sanford, a vocal critic of President Donald Trump, was defeated, in large part, some believe, because the President tweeted support for his opponent Katie Arrington.

And in the Midlands, a wave of negative headlines led to the fall of Fifth Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson. His opponent, attorney Byron Gipson, won in a landslide.

Elections have consequences and these elections matter for the future of you and your family. That’s why it’s disappointing only about 20-percent of registered voters actually cast ballots on Tuesday.

For our democracy to work everyone needs to participate. We encourage you to make sure you are registered and vote.

Your next chance to vote comes on Tuesday, June 26 when the Republican runoff election happens.

Don’t allow someone else to decide the fate of South Carolina, your county or your city. That’s My Take, What’s Yours?

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.