Lady St. reopens after collision involving overturned vehicle - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Lady St. reopens after collision involving overturned vehicle

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Marion Street and Lady Street are now back open after a collision closed the roadway to traffic Tuesday morning. 

The accident happened around 8:30a.m. Officials with Columbia Police Department say a car ran a red light, resulting in one overturned vehicle. 

There are no serious injuries reported. The driver of the overturned car was transported to the hospital as a precaution, according to CPD. 

The scene is now clear and the roadway is open to traffic. 

