Lady St. reopens after collision involving overturned vehicle

Three people are dead in what is being called a double murder, suicide in the city of Tallassee, located about 25 minutes east of Montgomery.More >>
Three people are dead in what is being called a double murder, suicide in the city of Tallassee, located about 25 minutes east of Montgomery.More >>
Robert Satterfield is facing murder charges in the deaths of a man, woman and their young child.More >>
Robert Satterfield is facing murder charges in the deaths of a man, woman and their young child.More >>
The teen was one of six people shot in an exchange of gunfire in Chicago early Monday morning.More >>
The teen was one of six people shot in an exchange of gunfire in Chicago early Monday morning.More >>
A video shows the trapper grabbing a 10-foot python by the head and pulling it and the gator out of the water.More >>
A video shows the trapper grabbing a 10-foot python by the head and pulling it and the gator out of the water.More >>
A 3-year-old girl ran several blocks home to get help after witnessing her mother suffer a seizure.More >>
A 3-year-old girl ran several blocks home to get help after witnessing her mother suffer a seizure.More >>
Calls are mounting for President Trump to end family separations at the border ahead of a meeting with House Republicans.More >>
Calls are mounting for President Trump to end family separations at the border ahead of a meeting with House Republicans.More >>
For decades, he was known only as Unknown X-9352 at a World War II American cemetery in Belgium where he was interred.More >>
For decades, he was known only as Unknown X-9352 at a World War II American cemetery in Belgium where he was interred.More >>
A new 10 percent tariff on $200 billion in Chinese imports is being threatened by Trump in the latest move toward what could become a trade war.More >>
A new 10 percent tariff on $200 billion in Chinese imports is being threatened by Trump in the latest move toward what could become a trade war.More >>
Some private investigators and genealogy experts want to use the same DNA-tracking system that identified the suspected Golden State Killer to solve decades-old murder and missing-person cases.More >>
Some private investigators and genealogy experts want to use the same DNA-tracking system that identified the suspected Golden State Killer to solve decades-old murder and missing-person cases.More >>
An incident involving an individual jumping from an Interstate 26 overpass, originally called a crash, has all of the westbound lanes blocked with no current timetable for clearance, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.More >>
An incident involving an individual jumping from an Interstate 26 overpass, originally called a crash, has all of the westbound lanes blocked with no current timetable for clearance, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.More >>
Multiple agencies are investigating a Columbia house fire on Monday night that the police are calling "suspicious."More >>
Multiple agencies are investigating a Columbia house fire on Monday night that the police are calling "suspicious."More >>
The World Health Organization says that compulsively playing video games now qualifies as a new mental health condition, in a move that some critics warn may risk stigmatizing its young players.More >>
The World Health Organization says that compulsively playing video games now qualifies as a new mental health condition, in a move that some critics warn may risk stigmatizing its young players.More >>
One Town of Irmo councilmember is not happy about the comments their mayor posted on Facebook that received internet-wide attention.More >>
One Town of Irmo councilmember is not happy about the comments their mayor posted on Facebook that received internet-wide attention.More >>
A couple in eastern Germany have got married in a swing dangling from a motorcycle atop a tightrope, 14 meters (46 feet) above the ground.More >>
A couple in eastern Germany have got married in a swing dangling from a motorcycle atop a tightrope, 14 meters (46 feet) above the ground.More >>