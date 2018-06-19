Lady St. reopens after collision involving overturned vehicle

Marion Street and Lady Street are now back open after a collision closed the roadway to traffic Tuesday morning.

The accident happened around 8:30a.m. Officials with Columbia Police Department say a car ran a red light, resulting in one overturned vehicle.

There are no serious injuries reported. The driver of the overturned car was transported to the hospital as a precaution, according to CPD.

HAPPENING NOW: an overturned car at Lady and Marion street. We are working to get more info from @ColumbiaPDSC on what happened in this car crash and if anyone was hurt. Stay with @wis10 pic.twitter.com/GreBFwpPPq — Paul Rivera (@PaulRiveraNews) June 19, 2018

The scene is now clear and the roadway is open to traffic.

