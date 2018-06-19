Lady St. reopens after collision involving overturned vehicle - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Lady St. reopens after collision involving overturned vehicle

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
Crews are responding to a collision on Lady Street. (WIS) Crews are responding to a collision on Lady Street. (WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Marion Street and Lady Street are now back open after a collision closed the roadway to traffic Tuesday morning. 

The accident happened around 8:30a.m. Officials with Columbia Police Department say a car ran a red light, resulting in one overturned vehicle. 

There are no serious injuries reported. The driver of the overturned car was transported to the hospital as a precaution, according to CPD. 

The scene is now clear and the roadway is open to traffic. 

