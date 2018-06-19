Family displaced after apartment fire in Columbia - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Family displaced after apartment fire in Columbia

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
Columbia Fire Department responded to a fire on Hallbrook Drive Monday night. (Twitter) Columbia Fire Department responded to a fire on Hallbrook Drive Monday night. (Twitter)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

A family has been displaced after an overnight apartment fire in Columbia. 

The fire occurred around 10:30p.m. Monday on Hallbrook Drive and was contained. 

Columbia Fire Department responded to the scene. There are no reported injuries.

